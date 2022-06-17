Peel Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed while waiting for a bus in Mississauga early Friday morning.

Police say it happened in the area of Creditview Road and Duval Drive at around 4:50 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was allegedly approached by an unknown man and stabbed, police say.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released images of the suspect later in the afternoon.

He is described as Black, standing between five-foot-ten to six feet tall, and was wearing black shorts with white stripes down the sides and a red hooded sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact 11 Division at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).