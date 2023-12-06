Suspect wanted after person wearing a hijab threatened in downtown Toronto
A photo of a male suspect wanted in connection with an Oct. 27 hate-motivated investigation in downtown Toronto. (TPS photo)
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2023 6:21PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2023 6:26PM EST
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threatened a person wearing a hijab in downtown Toronto.
The incident, which is being treated as a “suspected hate-motivated offence,” happened on Oct. 27 near Bay and Front streets.
Investigators said that a male approached a person wearing a hijab and allegedly made derogatory comments before uttering threats.
The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a male with an average build and a beard. He was last seen wearing beige pants with a dark hooded jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.