

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a human trafficking investigation was taken into custody in Nova Scotia.

According to investigators, police received a report on Feb. 3, 2017 about a male suspect who had attacked a female. Further investigation led Peel police to believe that the male had exploited the female victim in the sex trade for some time.

Police say they later discovered a 19-year-old woman who was also allegedly exploited by the suspect during the same time frame.

On Jan. 15, Peel police say a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kartel Pye, was arrested by Halifax Regional Police in Dartmouth.

Pye is facing a number of charges, including trafficking in persons, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, sexual assault, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.