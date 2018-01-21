Suspect wanted by Peel police in human trafficking case arrested in Nova Scotia
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 9:38AM EST
Peel police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a human trafficking investigation was taken into custody in Nova Scotia.
According to investigators, police received a report on Feb. 3, 2017 about a male suspect who had attacked a female. Further investigation led Peel police to believe that the male had exploited the female victim in the sex trade for some time.
Police say they later discovered a 19-year-old woman who was also allegedly exploited by the suspect during the same time frame.
On Jan. 15, Peel police say a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kartel Pye, was arrested by Halifax Regional Police in Dartmouth.
Pye is facing a number of charges, including trafficking in persons, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, sexual assault, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.