A 34-year-old man wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault at a downtown Toronto subway station has been arrested.

The incident happened on Jan. 18 shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Bloor-Yonge Station.

Police say the accused struck a victim on the head causing, their religious head covering to become dislodged and fall to the ground.

Police said the suspect also reportedly made derogatory comments towards the victim before leaving the area.

A suspect identified as Omar Ashanophie Johnson was arrested on Tuesday by officers at Sherbourne Station and charged assault and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.