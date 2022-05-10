Toronto police say a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred in a North York plaza on Monday night also carjacked their way to an escape.

Officers were originally called to Sheridan Mall, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, at about 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.

A man was struck by gunfire as people shopped nearby.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he died at the scene.

Police say the suspect wanted for the homicide then carjacked a Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of the mall and fled the scene.

Investigators say it is black in colour with the Ontario license plate CVZW 153.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should not approach it and dial 911 immediately.