

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspect who allegedly opened fire on a police officer at a gas station in Richmond Hill on Friday morning has been charged with nearly a dozen offences, including attempted murder.

Anoshirvan Shirizadeh, 34, made a brief appearance in a Newmarket courtroom on Saturday, where he was remanded into custody until Jan. 2.

Shirizadeh has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to resist, dangerous driving and a slew of weapons-related charges.

The charges all relate to an incident that happened at a Petro Canada station near the southwest corner of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive on Friday morning.

Police have said that an officer had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area when its “driver pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the officer.” The officer then returned fire but the suspect was able to flee the scene in the vehicle, later barricading himself inside a residence on Elmwood Avenue.

He was arrested late Friday night after a nearly 12-hour standoff.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.