A man who allegedly went door-to-door as a fake SickKids Foundation canvasser in November has been arrested.

A suspect identified as Kenneth Gobin, 34, of Vaughan, is facing a number of charges in connection with the alleged scam, according to a news release issued by police on Thursday.

Police say that since November 2023 they have received multiple reports of a man who was knocking on doors in the downtown core and asking for cash donations on behalf of the charity.

Equipped with a fake badge identifying himself as a canvasser, police said the suspect would become “aggressive and physically intimidating” when challenged by those who opened their doors to him.

Investigators began looking into the alleged fraud in January and released surveillance images of the suspect last week in an effort to identify and locate him.

On Feb. 6, Gobin was arrested and charged in connection with the alleged scam.

He’s facing four counts of personation to gain advantage, three counts of attempt fraud under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, possess proceeds of property obtained by crime under and four counts of breach of probation.

The amount of money allegedly obtained through the scam was not disclosed by police.

Gobin was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday. The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators believe there are additional victims and police are asking anyone with information about the scam to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.