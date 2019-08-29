

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a suspected impaired driver was detained by a group of citizens after a collision in the city’s Wallace Emerson neighbourhood late Wednesday night.

It happened in the Dupont Street and Dovercourt Avenue area at around 10 p.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run collision and was then followed by two individuals who eventually caught up with him and held him at the scene.

Video footage obtained by CP24 shows three males holding the suspect with one of them using his weight to pin the suspect’s legs to the ground.

There were no injuries as a result of the hit-and-run, however police say that the suspect did cause some property damage.

Police say that charges are pending against the driver.