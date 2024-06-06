Police say that a suspected impaired driver was taken into custody after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on Highway 407 on Thursday morning.

Police say that they were called about a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Highway near Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m.

Police say that the vehicle subsequently collided with a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries as a result.

Officers attended the scene and took the driver of the wrong-way vehicle into custody.

Lu Yi, 39, is charged with multiple Highway Traffic Act offences, including impaired driving and dangerous operation.