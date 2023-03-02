

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





A suspected impaired driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed and rolled over in the city’s east end early Thursday morning, police say.

The single-vehicle collision happened at Broadview and Eastern avenues just before 5:30 a.m.

Police say they arrested the male driver for impaired operation.

The driver, said to be in his 20s, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection remains closed for the police investigation.