Suspected impaired driver taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover in Toronto
A single-vehicle crash and rollover due to a suspected impaired driver can be seen in the above photo.
Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 2, 2023 10:20AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2023 10:38AM EST
A suspected impaired driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed and rolled over in the city’s east end early Thursday morning, police say.
The single-vehicle collision happened at Broadview and Eastern avenues just before 5:30 a.m.
Police say they arrested the male driver for impaired operation.
The driver, said to be in his 20s, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection remains closed for the police investigation.