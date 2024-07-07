Three suspects who allegedly carjacked a woman and her child in a Mississauga parking lot last week have been arrested.

On July 3 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Peel Regional Police (PRP) said the woman was loading her vehicle in a parking lot near Heartland Town Centre with her child when she was approached by two masked suspects in a stolen black Acura sedan.

According to police, the suspects demanded her keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The third suspect fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.

The woman and her child were unharmed, police said.

In a second incident the following day, police said a woman was approached by two suspects in the same black Acura sedan in a gym parking lot on Pepper Mill Court at approximately 7:30 p.m. Police said that the victim attempted to flee, but was knocked to the ground and her purse was stolen. The suspects were unable to obtain her car keys and fled the scene in the stolen Acura. The victim was not injured, police said.

On July 5, police say that the three masked suspects were located by detectives from the Central Robbery Bureau in the Hurontario Street and Courtneypark Drive area. Officers say that they believe the suspects were preparing for another carjacking at that time, however they were intercepted and arrested with help from the Investigations Bureau, Tactical and the K-9 unit.

“In both instances, the victim’s vehicles were BMW X7 SUVs. Investigators are confident that they were targeted strictly for their high-value vehicles,” the news release read.

As a result, 18-year-old Mackey Lashano of Toronto and 18-year-old Deshawn Sadler of Brampton were charged, along with a 14-year-old male youth, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They have been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers, as the investigation is ongoing.