Toronto police say the five suspects involved in a stabbing at Kennedy Station Friday night that left a man in critical condition are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

Officers were called to the east-end subway station at approximately 8:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, police said.

In a news release issued Saturday morning, police said an altercation took place at that time between six individuals on the subway platform.

During the altercation, the man sustained two stab wounds to his torso. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All suspects fled the scene, police said.

The victim’s condition has since improved to stable, Duty Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik told reporters at the scene Friday night.

The five suspects, all of whom are boys between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, were located and arrested after the incident.

Each suspect, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and disguise with intent.

Abdel-Malik said Friday that a knife was also recovered.

"The investigation is still in its infancy. We're still trying to establish if there's a relationship between the victim and the individuals," he said at the time.

All five suspects are set to appear in a Toronto court room on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) and www.222tips.com.