

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for “several males” accused of breaking into a Pickering home overnight Wednesday and shooting a 33-year-old man.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Liverpool Road and Krosno Boulevard at around 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was subsequently transported to a trauma centre for treatment in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators said “several suspects were seen fleeing the residence.”

“There are no suspect descriptors at this time other than several males,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday morning. “Investigators are looking for the public’s help with any information regarding this shooting. If you have surveillance video in this area, please contact our investigators.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2530 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).