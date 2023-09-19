Police say they are searching for suspects who allegedly stole a cellphone during a gunpoint robbery and then returned the device to the victim a short time later, claiming that the incident had just been a joke.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Durham Regional Police said the robbery occurred at around 10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Harwood Avenue North and Rossland Road West.

Police said a male reported that he had been walking through a field at a nearby high school when three or four males and one female began shouting at him. According to investigators, one of the male suspects pointed a firearm at the victim.

The victim handed over his phone and the group took off, police said.

A short time later, the male suspect who had wielded the firearm and the female who had been with the group earlier returned to the area without the firearm, police said. They gave the victim his phone back and stated that they were joking before fleeing the area once more, investigators allege.

The victim and the suspects were not known to one another, police confirmed, and no one was injured.

The male suspect has been described as between 15 and 20 years old, about five-feet, eight-inches tall, and 150 pounds with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue surgical mask and a brown hooded sweatshirt at the time, police said.

The female suspect has been described by police as between 10 and 12 years old and is about five-feet, five-inches tall with black braided hair. She was wearing a pink jacket at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to Det. Const. Dupont of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3944.