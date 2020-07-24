

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at officers, and a vehicle with a child on board was carjacked in Mississauga Friday evening.

It began at Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway just before 7 p.m.

Police say initial information indicates that the suspects fired shots at officers who then returned fire.

The suspects then carjacked a vehicle with a child inside it and fled the scene, police say.

The vehicle was later located less than four kilometres away near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road.

Police say the child has been located safe and has been reunited with the family.

Peel paramedics say they have not transported anyone to hospital in relation to the shooting.

A search for the suspects who fled the scene on foot has commenced.

Peel police have requested for York Regional Police’s helicopter to assist in the manhunt.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

There will be a significant police presence in both areas, police say.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.