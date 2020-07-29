

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they are searching for three suspects after shots were fired at the scene of a jewelry store robbery in Mississauga this afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of South Service Road and Dixie Road shortly before 1 p.m. for a reported robbery.

According to investigators, three suspects wearing motorcycle helmets robbed a jewelry store in the area before fleeing the scene.

While no injuries were reported, police confirmed that shots were fired and shell casings were found at the scene.

Police are advising people to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.