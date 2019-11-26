

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in Scarborough.

Police say a woman was in a Pizza Hut parking lot near Ellesmere and Birchmount roads overnight when she was approached by four men wearing masks.

According to police, two or three of the men brandished guns and the suspects stole the woman’s silver Dodge Durango.

The vehicle was later located and five suspects were spotted fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case but officers are continuing to search the area.