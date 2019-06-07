

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police are trying to identify a multiple suspects wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery and a shooting inside a Brampton business last month.

According to police, at around 11:30 a.m. on May 8, a man pulled up to an address on Braydon Boulevard in a Dodge Caravan and fired shots inside and outside of a business in the area.

The suspect, who fled the scene after the incident, was described by investigators as a white male with facial hair who was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and had a scarf across his face and gloves on his hands.

A short time later, police say several suspects arrived at a jewelry store in the area of Torbram Road and North Park Drive.

Police say some of the suspects drove a stolen tow truck through the front doors of the store while a second group of suspects exited a stolen white Dodge Durango.

Members of the group, who were armed with weapons, entered the store and fled with a quantity of jewelry.

The stolen truck and Dodge Durango were subsequently recovered by police.

Police have now provided suspect descriptions of the males and have also released video surveillance images of one suspect.

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.