Suspects sought following shooting in midtown Toronto
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Sunday, December 10, 2023 5:33PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 10, 2023 5:58PM EST
Police are searching for suspects following a shooting in the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue in midtown Toronto.
Police say they received the call for reports of gunfire just before 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived on scene, they located a an adult male victim with "serious" gunshot wounds.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.