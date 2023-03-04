Toronto police say a city snow plow was stolen in Scarborough before it was left in drive.

It occurred at Glenmorgan Park in the area of Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent before 8 p.m.

Police say after stealing the City of Toronto snow plow, the suspects fled and left the vehicle while the engine was running.

No injuries were reported, and the plow was later stopped.

Police say they are investigating, and the city is responding.

Cleanup is underway in Toronto after a winter storm dumped up to 30 cm of snow. City officials declared a “major snowstorm condition” on Saturday that prohibits parking on certain roads to assist with plowing and snow removal.