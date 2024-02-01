A 26-year-old Mississauga resident is facing charges after he allegedly stole cash from a casino in the Greater Toronto Area and travelled to Niagara Falls to gamble.

In a news release issued Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said members of its investigation and enforcement bureau responded to a “suspicious” transaction at an unnamed casino in Niagara Falls on Jan. 19.

Police allege that the accused stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a casino patron in the GTA and then travelled to a Niagara Falls casino to use the stolen funds.

Gurvinder Singh was arrested in connection with the incident. He’s charged with launderings proceeds of crime, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Singh is set to appear in a St. Catharines courtroom on March 4.