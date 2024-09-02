A swimmer who was last seen late Monday afternoon in Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs has been recovered and taken to the hospital, say police.

The incident happened at Bluffers Park Beach, which is south of Kingston Road and west of McCowan Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of someone in the water needing help.

They said that the person may have fallen off a personal watercraft.

In an update posted on X, police said that updated information suggests that the person was on a floatation device that deflated in the water.

Toronto fire assisted with the search.