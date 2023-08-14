Taser deployed at TTC station after reports of woman with scissors: police
Published Monday, August 14, 2023 2:40PM EDT
Toronto police say one person is in custody after officers responded to reports of a woman with scissors on a platform at Christie Station.
Police said a call came in about the incident at the west-end Line2 (Bloor-Danforth) TTC station at around 1:38 p.m.
Officers responded, deploying a Taser, and the woman was taken into custody.
A stretch of Line 2 was shut down because of the incident. Service has since resumed, but trains continue to bypass Christie Station.
No other injuries have been reported.