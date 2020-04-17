Toronto’s taxi industry is expressing anger at a lack of communication after discovering that people seeking COVID-19 tests have been advised to take taxis to testing facilities.

“Disappointed doesn’t begin to express my feelings about it,” Beck Taxi spokesperson Kristine Hubbard told CP24 on Friday.

Hubbard said she found out yesterday that the city had been advising people needing tests to use a cab as one option. She said there was no communication with the taxi industry that people who might possibly have the virus were being advised to use their service. She said she found out that was the case after following up on a call from a customer.

“We had received a call from a customer actually who had said that she had tested positive. She had been in two taxis – on the way there and back the day before,” Hubbard said. “Thankfully she was very upfront and honest with the driver. She was wearing a mask and gloves. The driver was doing the same. They had the driver window open and the car was sanitized after, so we’re very thankful.

“But it seemed to me that it was not in line with what Toronto Public Health was saying, that if you have symptoms you shouldn’t leave the house.”

Hubbard said she called the city and initially was told that people were not being advised to use taxis.

“But when I pressed the issue I got a call yesterday afternoon saying that yes, in fact, if people want to get a test and they couldn’t drive themselves, they were not to take transit. They were to ask family and friends, which obviously would be a difficult question to ask, and otherwise take a taxi or ride hail.”

Mayor John Tory told CP24 Friday that he understands the concern taxi drivers might have, but said the city doesn’t have a dedicated transport network for moving around people who might have the virus.

“I understand the concern of course which is that the cab driver is going to be, probably even with the passenger riding in the backseat, in close quarters with them and maybe less than six feet away from a person who might have tested positive. So I understand the concern,” Tory said.

“Obviously the logistics for us of having an entirely discreet transportation network to move passengers around when you in fact have thousands of people, hundreds in Toronto alone but probably getting upwards of thousands now being tested, is something that would be a considerable headache.”

Hubbard said that cab drivers who are working right now want to help, but said it’s not right that they aren’t being advised of the risks that they’re taking. She said possible COVID-19 patients should be advised that they need to inform a cab or ride hail driver that they may have the virus so that proper protective measures can be taken.

She said her husband is a firefighter who understands the risks he faces when he goes into work and said that cab drivers should also be made aware if the risks they might face if they choose to keep working.

“I’m just so angry and sad that we’ve run into yet another brick wall when it comes to our collaboration with the city,” Hubbard said. “We have the infrastructure. He (the mayor) is absolutely right, and we’re here to do that work and to help in any way we can and I just think it’s the lack of transparency that is really disturbing right now.”

Taxi companies and taxi drivers are dealing with the same challenges as every other business/worker. We needed explicit instructions that this was happening. Please inform members of the public who are going for tests to inform the provider. All we are asking for is transparency. https://t.co/A5EAlulgHg — Kristine Hubbard (@KristineHubbard) April 17, 2020

She pointed out that taxi drivers are also providing transportation to health care workers and immune-compromised patients, who feel they’re taking a safer option by using a cab.

Hubbard said she thinks those who may have the virus should be isolated to “a fleet of vehicles with people who are informed and willing to do that work.”

“The confusing part here is the lack of transparency,” she said. “People deserve to know. I understand what my husband’s risk is. He understands too as a frontline worker, as a firefighter in the city. These are people (taxi drivers) being sent into something frankly blindly and I can’t help but calling it anything other than a sacrifice.”

Hi Kristine – we are sincerely sorry to hear of this misinformation. Dr. de Villa will address this at today's media briefing. For anyone who is in self-isolation, the only reason to leave home is to go to a healthcare appointment or hospital. We recommend driving yourself (1/2) — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) April 17, 2020

In a series of tweets Friday, Toronto Public Health apologized for “misinformation” around the use of taxis and said the city’s medical officer of health will address the issue later today.

“For anyone who is in self-isolation, the only reason to leave home is to go to a healthcare appointment or hospital,” Toronto Public Health said. “We recommend driving yourself if possible, or arranging a ride with family or friend.

“If not possible, take a taxi or car service & ensure windows are open, sit in back seat & wear a mask, scarf, or face covering & record company name & license plate. If you need urgent medical attention, always call 911.”