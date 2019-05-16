

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto Catholic high school teacher and coach already accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student back in March 2017 is now accused in a second incident.

Toronto police sex crimes investigators say that between Sept. 2011 and June 2012, a teacher at Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female student.

On Monday, officers arrested a suspect identified as Brian Ross, 36, of Toronto.

Ross taught at Marshall McLuhan, located on Avenue Road, between Sept. 2006 and Aug. 2016.

He is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

Ross was already facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to an incident police allege occurred in March 2017.

In that instance, police allege a teacher drove a 15-year-old student to his residence “to visit and discuss school issues,” and was sexually assaulted.

Ross taught at Senator O’Connor College School, on Rowena Drive, at the time of that incident. He also served as an athletics coach during his time at both schools.

He is expected to appear next in court on May 24 at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2922.