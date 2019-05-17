

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board says it has been forced to cancel or alter a number of high school classes as a result of the Ford government’s decision to increase class sizes and cut thousands of teaching positions across the province.

In an email sent out Friday, the TDSB said that 313 sections of courses have been cancelled outright at schools across the city for the 2019-2020 school year and 304 sections of courses will be required to continue with larger class sizes.

The TDSB added that some grade levels will need to be combined for certain classes.

The changes, the TDSB says, are a result of the ministry of education’s directive to increase the average class size in Ontario high schools from 22 students to 28 over the next four years.

In the first year, the board says the average class size will increase from 21.7 to 23.6.

“We’ve said from the beginning that when you reduce the number of secondary teachers in our schools, it has a direct impact on the course options and services for our students,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said in a written statement.

“As a result of provincial changes to class size averages, we’re seen a number of elective courses cancelled, a number of others that will continue but with larger class sizes or combined grades and levels, and a number of other services such as library and guidance reduced.”

In total, 123 Grade 9 compulsory courses, which include English, Math, Science, Geography, and French, have been impacted and an estimated 64 Grade 10 compulsory courses have been affected.

The TDSB says it has also been required to make changes to the way it delivers 133 Grade 9/10 elective courses and 414 Grade 11/12 elective courses.