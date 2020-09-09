The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has pushed back its restart date for in-person and virtual classes for most high school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most students will now be starting school two days later than expected on Thursday, Sept. 17, but some will start on the original restart date of Sept. 15.

The decision was made on Wednesday night at a virtual board meeting.

Trustees were told that staffing and timetable challenges have forced the board to adjust the start dates for both in-person and virtual learning at most high schools.

“...The planning and staffing process that’s underway usually takes months and we tried to jam it into two weeks and while we’ve done remarkable work we need just a little bit extra time,” Ryan Bird, TDSB spokesperson told CP24.

“...For most teachers it will give them an additional two days to prepare as needed. Whether it be if they’re being relocated to a virtual school or something like that but it will give an extra couple of days to prepare on the teaching side of things,’’ Bird said.

Secondary students attending special education congregated sites and intensive support programs for those who are developmentally delayed will start on Sept.15, and will follow a semester schedule.

Special Education Congregated Sites include: York Humber High School, Central Etobicoke High School, Frank Oke Secondary School, Maplewood High School, Drewry Secondary School and Sir William Olser High School.

All remaining students, including those attending intensive support programs for autism, physical disabilities, mild intellectual disabilities, giftedness and learning disabilities, will start on Sept. 17, and will follow a quadmester schedule.

Bird said timetables are expected to be issued to students next week.

The TDSB said if there are unique circumstances that require additional time at select schools, those institutions will contact families directly.