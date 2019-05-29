

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board is notifying teachers that they may be “bumped” from their job by more senior staff members in the wake of the Ford government’s cuts.

In a memo sent to secondary teachers across the school board, the TDSB said educators should be prepared for the “board-wide placement staffing process" this year.

“This may mean that some teachers who are currently not surplus to their school will be bumped from their position by an unplaced more senior teacher. As a result of a bump, a teacher may therefore be declared tentatively surplus to the board,” the memo read.

Teachers will be notified on June 28 if they have been deemed surplus, which will result in the termination of their employment effective Aug. 31.

“Please know that we understand the anxiety and uncertainty that may be created for teachers who find themselves in this position,” the memo continued.

“Indeed, the decision to bump was not undertaken lightly. Rather, it was dictated by the need to ensure that if terminations are required that the process by which this happens will adhere to the letter and spirit of the collective agreement.”

The board said it will “make every effort to place teachers into positions.”

The notice comes after the province’s ministry of education forced Ontario high schools to increase their average class size from 22 students to 28 over the next four years.

The province also previously announced that it is cutting the amount of money it gives school boards per student.

School boards have suggested that these changes will result in a loss of thousands of teaching jobs, but the provincial government has maintained that all job losses will be dealt with through attrition.

The TDSB says it will be holding a meeting at the North York Civic Centre for all teachers deemed “surplus” on July 5 at 10 a.m.