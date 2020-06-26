

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The more than 200 child care centres in Toronto District School Board buildings will be allowed to reopen as of July 2.

The Ford government gave child care centres the green light to reopen as of June 12 but many have said that they need more time in order to comply with new guidelines, including a 10-person cap on the number of people permitted in any defined space.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Friday, the Toronto District School Board said that it will allow centres within its schools to reopen on July 2 “provided they have authorization from the Ministry of Education.”

The board, however, says that it will still be up to each child care centre to determine when they want to reopen.

The announcement from the TDSB comes one day after the City of Toronto confirmed that 11 of its 47 child care centres will reopen on Monday with most of the remaining centres reopening over the course of the summer.