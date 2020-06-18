

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board will be sending out final report cards electronically this year but parents of students in later grades may have wait a little longer to see how their child did.

While in-person classes have been suspended since mid-March, the Ministry of Education has said that all students will nonetheless receive final report cards.

In a memo sent to parents, the TDSB said that it will be issuing those report cards via its online school messenger platform.

It says that parents will receive an email with a password-protected PDF file containing their child’s report card. That email will be sent out between June 22 and 26 for all students in Grades 1 to 8 and between July 3 and 8 for all secondary students.

The TDSB says that parents who prefer to receive a printed report card can opt out but would only get it once schools reopen.