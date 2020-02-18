A 32-year-old man who is employed as a teaching assistant with the Durham Catholic District School Board has been charged with a number of offences related to the production and possession of child pornography.

Members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section arrested the suspect on Feb. 12 after executing a search warrant in the Thickson and Rossland roads area of Whitby.

Police allege that the suspect “made, accessed, possessed, and made available child sexual abuse material over the internet.”

Joseph Vermulst, 32, of Whitby, is facing two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of making available child pornography and one count of making child pornography.

Police say that Vermulst has worked as a teacher’s assistant at four schools in Durham Region and as a long term occasional educational assistant at another four schools.

The schools he has worked at are as follows: