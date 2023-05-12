Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly attacked a woman while she walked with her child in a Whitby neighbourhood earlier this week.

Police say that the woman was walking in the area of Closson Drive and Des Newman Boulevard at around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday when a suspect approached from behind and used an unknown object to pierce her neck.

The suspect then fled the area on foot, police say.

The woman, meanwhile, went to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that officers have since arrested a 17-year-old Whitby boy and charged him with assault with a weapon.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

“Investigators are working to determine what occurred and are appealing to the public for assistance,” police said in the release.

The arrest in the cases comes two days after police released surveillance images of a suspect and made a public appeal for information.