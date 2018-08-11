

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An 18- year-old woman is facing charges after a hit-and-run incident in Brampton was partially caught on video and uploaded to social media.

The incident happened at the intersection of Wanless and Tournament drives shortly before 1 p.m. on August 10.

Peel police said two people told officers that their vehicles were struck by a female driving a white sedan which then fled the scene.

A video of the incident uploaded to Facebook shows the driver of the sedan engaged in a heated verbal altercation with two other woman and a man who is not seen on the video.

One of the women uses her body to try and block the sedan from leaving, at which point the driver accelerates forward to try and escape, striking the woman’s leg and hitting a curb. The driver then reverses and flees.

Police said the woman who was struck sustained minor injuries.

Carly Napoli, 18, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

She is scheduled to make a court appearance in September.