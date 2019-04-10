

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle in a school parking lot in North York last week, injuring a girl.

The shooting happened on April 4 in the parking lot of a school at Grandravine Drive and Jane Street.

At around 2 p.m., a group of males and females were sitting in a parked vehicle when a male armed with a gun approached on foot, police said.

The suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle before fleeing on foot, police said.

A 16-year-old girl in the vehicle was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital to be treated.

In a news release Wednesday, police announced that a suspect in the shooting was arrested on April 7.

Jae Quonne Hamilton, 18, of Toronto is facing a list of charges that includes four counts of attempted murder, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

Police said he was scheduled to make a court appearance on Apr. 9.