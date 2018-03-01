

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the daylight stabbing of a 16-year-old boy at an East York bus stop on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack occurred in the area of Coxwell and Cosburn avenues shortly after 3 p.m.

Police allege that two young male suspects arrived in the area specifically searching for a 16-year-old boy.

When they found the boy at a nearby bus stop, police said they stabbed him repeatedly.

According to police, witnesses came to the boy’s aid and the suspects fled.

The victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run and his current condition is not known.

Police said a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested in the case later that day.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of attempted murder.

Investigators said they are still searching for the outstanding suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.