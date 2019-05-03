

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead after a shooting at a prom after party in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say.

The shooting happened inside a large residence on Bloomington Road near Highway 48 at around 4 a.m.

Police have said that they were initially called to the address for a report of someone shot in the head. The victim, believed to be a high school-aged male, was pronounced dead on scene.

Sources say that they believe that the home where the shooting took place was being rented as an Airbnb.

On Friday morning police set up a large perimeter around the home, which is set back from the street by more than 100 metres.

Forensics officers were also seen inside the house.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.