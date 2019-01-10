

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man has died in hospital after shooting in Rexdale on Wednesday night.

Gunshots rang out at Elmhurst Plaza, near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive, at around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the victim tried to run after he was shot but collapsed. Witnesses provided first aid and when paramedics arrived, the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed Thursday that the victim later died in hospital.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

At the scene of the shooting, police taped off a large area around the plaza. A white sedan with its hazard lights flashing was also spotted at the plaza near evidence markers on Wednesday night.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as five shots fired during the incident.

Investigators say they are searching for up to four suspects who were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Suspect descriptions have not been provided.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact investigators.