Teen facing 71 charges for dozens of alleged high-end auto thefts in Toronto
Toronto police are looking for three male suspects who fled a RIDE spot check in Scarborough.
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:14AM EDT
TORONTO - A 19-year-old Montreal man is facing dozens of charges related to an alleged car theft ring in Toronto.
Local police allege the teen was part of an operation targeting high-end, newer model Lexus and Toyota vehicles, usually taking them early in the morning.
They allege the man stole 36 vehicles in just over a month in November and December 2018.
Police estimate the value of the stolen vehicles at roughly $1.25 million.
The man now faces 71 charges, including 35 counts each of motor vehicle theft and committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization.
He's due to appear in court to face the charges next month.