

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Markham man is facing charges after he allegedly made several racist comments during an online learning session last spring.

Police say that then Grade 12 student was participating in a video lesson on April 15 when he made several anti-Black comments, prompting the instructor to shut the session down.

Following the incident, police were notified by a staff member at the high school. An investigation was then commenced by the York Regional Police Hate Crime Unit.

A suspect, identified as 18-year-old Tristan Stronach, was arrested last week and charged with indecent communications.

“York Regional Police does not tolerate hate crime in any form. Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identityor mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” a news release from York Regional Police states.