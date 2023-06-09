

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say the oldest of three children reported missing in the Muskoka area has been found, but officers are still searching for the other two.

Police had said a 15-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl were last seen on Monday in Wahta Mohawk Territory.

They say the 15-year-old has now been found and Bracebridge OPP are still looking for the two girls.

An Amber Alert has not been issued.

Wahta Mohawk Territory is a First Nation located in the Muskoka region, near Bala, Ont.

Police are asking anyone with information on the missing children to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.