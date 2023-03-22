Teen rushed to hospital via emergency run after shooting in Toronto's west end
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting in Toronto's west end on Thursday afternoon. (Francis Gibbs)
Share:
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2023 4:54PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2023 5:37PM EDT
A teenager is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say the incident took place in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues just after 4:15 p.m.
One victim was located with gunshot wounds, police said. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was transported to hospital via an emergency run and that their injuries are serious but non life threatening.
Images from the scene show police tape blocking off areas outside a high-rise complex.
Officers are describing the suspect as a Black male about 5'8 to 5'9 tall with an average build, wearing all black clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.