

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police say a teenage girl has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Don Mills.

It happened in the area of The Donway East and Greenland Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said a teenage girl has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot, police said. The suspect is described as a 17-year-old male, brown, with black hair. He was wearing a black hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.