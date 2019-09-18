Teen seriously injured after stabbing in Don Mills
Toronto police are investigating after a teenage girl was stabbed in the Don Mills area. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:25PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:37PM EDT
Toronto police say a teenage girl has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Don Mills.
It happened in the area of The Donway East and Greenland Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue East.
Police said a teenage girl has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled on foot, police said. The suspect is described as a 17-year-old male, brown, with black hair. He was wearing a black hooded top.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.