A teenage girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough Friday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the area of Corvette and Magnolia avenues at approximately 12:50 p.m.

Police said the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Schools in the area have been placed under a hold and secure order as a precaution, though it's unclear if the incident occurred on school grounds.

Three suspects, all of whom are described as teenage girls, are being sought by police.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear.