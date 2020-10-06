Police are searching for witnesses after a 16-year-old rollerblader was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brock Township on Monday night.

It happened in the area of Highway 7 and Highway 12 at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed while rollerblading in the area.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to contact investigators.