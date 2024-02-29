A teenager was rushed to the hospital late Thursday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in south Etobicoke.

The collision happened in the Long Branch neighbourhood, near Thirty Seventh Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 4 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a teenage boy to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays and consider alternate routes.