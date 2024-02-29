Teenage boy seriously injured after being struck by driver in south Etobicoke
A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being struck y a driver in south Etobicoke on Feb. 29 (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Thursday, February 29, 2024 5:09PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 29, 2024 5:13PM EST
A teenager was rushed to the hospital late Thursday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in south Etobicoke.
The collision happened in the Long Branch neighbourhood, near Thirty Seventh Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.
Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 4 p.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a teenage boy to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police are advising motorists to expect delays and consider alternate routes.