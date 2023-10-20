A teenager has died nearly one week after being struck by a driver while running from police at Canada’s Wonderland.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has previously said that a York Regional Police officer was patrolling the parking lot at Canada’s Wonderland when he saw a 17-year-old male “behaving suspiciously” and exited his car.

The teen allegedly ran away and the officer began a foot pursuit. When the teen reached Jane Street between Norwood Avenue and Avro Road he was struck by a vehicle.

He was initially rushed to hospital in serious condition but died on Thursday afternoon, the SIU confirms.

The SIU continues to investigate and has assigned one subject official and five witness officials to the case.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar