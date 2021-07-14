Two boats collided Wednesday evening on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka, leaving a 13-year-old girl dead, four others injured, and another woman unaccounted for.

Emergency crews were called to the lake near Windermere Marina just after 7:30 p.m. for a crash. Bracebridge OPP said witnesses reported seeing several people in the water following the collision.

A total of six people were in the two boats.

Police tell CTV News Barrie a 13-year-old Toronto girl was pronounced dead at the scene., while a major search is underway for a 51-year-old Oakville woman who is missing.

Four others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including one person who was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1(888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.