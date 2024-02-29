New temperatures were set across the province yesterday after a bout of unseasonably warm weather that proved extremely fleeting.

The day started off with spring-like conditions in Toronto, with the temperature reaching a high of 16.1 C at 11 a.m., breaking the record for the warmest Feb. 28 since 1954, which reached 11.1 C.

That quickly changed when a low pressure system swept across Ontario, bringing with it brisk temperatures, snow squalls, strong winds and flash freezes.

Temperatures ended up dropping by 12 degrees in Toronto in less than two hours, before plunging further.

However, before the cold hit some records for the entire month of February fell. The highest temperature recorded was 21.4 C, and the lowest high to make a new record was 11 C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says that the information was compiled volunteers.

Here is the full list of temperature records for the month of February:

Eastern Ontario:

• Bancroft area

New record: 13.7 C

Old record, set on Feb. 28, 2018: 12.9 C

• Brockville area

New record: 18.3 C

Old record, set on Feb. 21, 2018: 15.1 C

• Kemptville area

New record: 20.7 C

Old record, set on Feb. 26, 2000: 19.4 C

Southwestern Ontario:

• Sarnia area

New record: 21.4 C

Old record, set on Feb. 26, 2000: 20.4 C

• Windsor area

New record: 21.4 C

Old record, set on Feb. 26, 2000: 20.4 C

Northern Ontario:

• Sault Ste Marie area

New record: 11 C

Old record, set on Feb. 11, 1999: 10.8 C