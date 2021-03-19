Spring officially arrives tomorrow morning and this year it will be accompanied by a long stretch of unseasonably warm weather.

Spring officially begins at 5:37 a.m. on Saturday, bringing an end to what was a mild but challenging winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the arrival of spring doesn’t always coincide with warmer weather, the forecast for the next few days appears promising.

Environment Canada says that the temperature should reach 15 C on Saturday and 12 C on Sunday with sunny skies expected both days.

The warmer weather will then continue into next week with daytime highs of 13 C and 11 C in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday, along with more sunny skies.

“I often say that the first day of spring is one thing but the first spring day is another and nice spring days don’t usually arrive on the first day of spring. Not tomorrow. I mean 15 degrees, that is nine degrees warmer than normal,” Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips told CP24 on Friday afternoon. “We had false spring a week ago but I think this is the real thing.”

Phillips said that Toronto enjoyed a “excellent winter” with milder temperatures, albeit more snow than is typical.

Looking ahead to the spring, he said that the models are also pointing towards “milder than normal temperatures.”

But he said that there is a caveat in the form of historical trends, which suggest that we may still get some snow events.

“Let’s face it this is spring and that means winter juking it out with summer-like weather and here is the reality: we have never had a spring without snow in Toronto. It might be a trace or a little bit more but there is usually some there,” he said.