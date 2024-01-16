The city is opening an additional warming centre on Tuesday evening to accommodate an expected surge in use ahead of overnight temperatures that could feel like -25 C.

Toronto’s Cecil Street warming centre, which only opens when the temperature drops below - 15 C, will open its door at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Cecil Street facility will join three centres already accepting walk-ins at 136 Spadina Rd., 75 Elizabeth St., 12 Holmes Ave., and 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.

The extra facility will open ahead of what is expected to be a “bitterly cold” night in Toronto, according to CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter. “Not only this afternoon, when it's gonna feel around -14 C, -15 C at its warmest, but overnight tonight.”

According to Environment Canada, a low of -16 C is forecasted in Toronto, but the wind chill could make it feel like -25 C.

While residents awoke to flurries Tuesday morning, the city says no more than two centimetres of accumulation is expected. In light of the snow, the city is advising residents to keep a safe distance from snow-clearing equipment and to slow down while on the roads or consider taking public transit.

While the morning may have brought messy conditions, the sun is expected to make an appearance in Toronto by Tuesday afternoon, Coulter predicts. That doesn’t mean an end to the cold, however – temperatures in Toronto are forecasted to remain below -5 C into the weekend, with snow once again in the forecast around Friday.